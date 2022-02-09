Watch
Henry Ford Museum offering $3 tickets for low-income families who show EBT or WIC card

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
The Henry Ford Museum Clock Tower, shown on Thursday, July 29, 2010 is a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. <br/><br/>
Henry Ford Clock Tower
Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:34:57-05

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford Museum has teamed up with Museums for All to offer low-income families reduced admission into the Herny Ford Museum.

Admission for SNAP/EBT and WIC cardholders, plus four guests, will now be $3. This ticket price will give visitors access to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.

In addition to the discounted price, the parking fee will also be waived.

The museum hopes this partnership will encourage all Michiganders to visit museums more frequently.

This new initiative is in effect immediately.

