Here are 2023 opening dates for metro Detroit cider mills

We're halfway through August and fall is right around the corner. That means apples, donuts and most importantly, cider mills.

There are cider mills all over metro Detroit with opening dates staggered throughout August and September. Many are open year-round.

Related: Here are the 2023 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples

Below you'll find the opening dates for cider mills throughout metro Detroit. If you have a cider mill you'd like us to add, email the information to webteam@wxyz.com.

Yate's Cider Mill

1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills

Open now

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill

17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada

Open now

Blake's Lyon Township

51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon

Open now

Franklin Cider Mill

7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin

Opens Saturday, Sept. 2

Long Family Orchards

1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township

Open now

Parmenter's

714 Base Line Rd. in Northville

Opens Saturday, Aug. 26

Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill

10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth

Opens Labor Day weekend

Spicer Orchards

10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton

Open now

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider

2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township

Opens Sept. 15

Wiard's Orchards

5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti

Open now

Westview Orchards

65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township

Open now

Apple Charlies

38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston

Opens in September

Pankiewicz Cider Mill

10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco

Opens Thursday, Aug. 17

Three Cedars Farm

7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville

Opens Friday, Sept. 1

Paint Creek Cider Mill

4480 Orion Rd. in Rochester

Open now