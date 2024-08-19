Here are 2024 opening dates for metro Detroit cider mills

We're almost through and fall is right around the corner. That means apples, donuts and most importantly, cider mills.

VIDEO: See more about Yates Cider Mill in the video below

Yates Cider Mill

There are cider mills all over metro Detroit with opening dates staggered throughout August and September. Many are open year-round.

Below you'll find the opening dates for cider mills throughout metro Detroit. If you have a cider mill you'd like us to add, email the information to webteam@wxyz.com.

Yate's Cider Mill

1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills

Open now

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill

17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada

Open now

Blake's Lyon Township

51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon

Open now

Franklin Cider Mill

7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin

Opens Saturday, Aug. 31

Long Family Orchards

1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township

Open now

Parmenter's

714 Base Line Rd. in Northville

Opens Saturday, Aug. 24

Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill

10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth

Opens Saturday, Aug. 31

Spicer Orchards

10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton

Open now

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider

2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township

Opens Sept. 6

Wiard's Orchards

5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti

Opens Sept. 7

Westview Orchards

65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township

Open now

Pankiewicz Cider Mill

10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco

Open now

Three Cedars Farm

7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville

Opens Friday, Aug. 30

Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill 1479 Ranch Rd in Holly Open now Miller's Big Red Orchard 4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp. Opens Sept. 4 Rochester Cider Mill 5125 N. Rochester Rd. in Rochester/Oakland Township Opening Aug. 23