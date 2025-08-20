Here are 2025 opening dates for metro Detroit cider mills

(WXYZ) — We're halfway through August and fall is right around the corner. That means apples, donuts and most importantly, cider mills.
There are cider mills all over metro Detroit with opening dates staggered throughout August and September. Many are open year-round.
Related: Here are the 2025 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples
Below you'll find the opening dates for cider mills throughout metro Detroit. If you have a cider mill you'd like us to add, email the information to webteam@wxyz.com.
Yate's Cider Mill
1950 E. Avon Rd. in Rochester Hills
Open now
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada
Open now
Blake's Lyon Township
51475 Silver Lake Rd. in South Lyon
Open now
Franklin Cider Mill
7450 Franklin Rd. in Franklin
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30
Long Family Orchards
1540 E. Commerce Rd. in Commerce Township
Open now
Parmenter's
714 Base Line Rd. in Northville
Opens Saturday, Aug. 23
Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill
10685 Warren Rd. in Plymouth
Opens Saturday, Aug. 30
Spicer Orchards
10411 Clyde Rd. in Fenton
Open now
Stony Creek Orchard & Cider
2961 32 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township
Opens tentatively Friday, Sept. 12
Wiard's Orchards
5565 Merritt in Ypsilanti
Store opens Sept. 2
Westview Orchards
65075 Van Dyke in Washington Township
Open now
Apple Charlies
38035 S. Huron Rd. in New Boston
Open now
Pankiewicz Cider Mill
10387 Lindsey Rd. in Casco
Open now
Three Cedars Farm
7897 Six Mile Rd. in Northville
Opens Friday, Aug. 29
Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill
1479 Ranch Rd in Holly
Open now
Miller's Big Red Orchard
4900 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Twp.
Open now, market opens Sept. 4
\