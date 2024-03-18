Here are concerts & events coming to Ford Field & Comerica Park in 2024

Detroit will play host to some of the biggest names in entertainment this year, with major acts coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park



Below you'll find a list of concerts and events coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park in 2024.

(The list will be updated weekly)

Ford Field



March 30, April 7, April 14, May 5 and May 18 - United Football League

June 20 - Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner

July 13 - George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town

August 10 - Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker

Comerica Park

