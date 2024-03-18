Here are concerts & events coming to Ford Field & Comerica Park in 2024

Detroit will play host to some of the biggest names in entertainment this year, with major acts coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park
Below you'll find a list of concerts and events coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park in 2024.
(The list will be updated weekly)
Ford Field
- March 30, April 7, April 14, May 5 and May 18 - United Football League
- June 20 - Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner
- July 13 - George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
- August 10 - Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker
Comerica Park
- July 18 - Def Leppard, Journey and Steven Miller Band
- September 4 - Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas