Here are concerts & events coming to Ford Field & Comerica Park in 2024

WXYZ
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 18, 2024
Detroit will play host to some of the biggest names in entertainment this year, with major acts coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park

Below you'll find a list of concerts and events coming to Ford Field and Comerica Park in 2024.
(The list will be updated weekly)

Ford Field

  • March 30, April 7, April 14, May 5 and May 18 - United Football League
  • June 20 - Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner
  • July 13 - George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
  • August 10 - Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker

Comerica Park

  • July 18 - Def Leppard, Journey and Steven Miller Band
  • September 4 - Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas
