Here are metro Detroit restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 23, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit and Michigan are well-represented in the James Beard Awards, as semifinalists were announced on Wednesday.

The 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on Monday, June 13 in Chicago.

In the announcement, there were plenty of local chefs and restaurants including in the semifinalists.

Check out the list below.

Outstanding Chef

  • Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor

Outstanding Restauranteur

  • J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp - SavannahBlue - Detroit

Best New Restaurant

  • BARDA - Detroit

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop - Detroit
  • Phoenicia - Birmingham 

Outstanding Wine Program

  • Madam - Birmingham, MI 

Outstanding Pastry Chef

  • Warda Bouguettaya - Warda Pâtisserie - Detroit

Outstanding Bar Program

  • Shelby - Detroit

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

  • Omar Anani - Saffron De Twah - Detroit 
  • Anthony Lombardo - SheWolf - Detroit 
  • Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere - Baobab Fare - Detroit 
  • Michael Ransom - ima - Detroit
  • Sarah Welch - Marrow - Detroit
  • Kate Williams - Karl's - Detroit
  • Ahmad Sanji - AlTayeb - Dearborn, MI 
