Here are metro Detroit restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

(WXYZ) — Detroit and Michigan are well-represented in the James Beard Awards, as semifinalists were announced on Wednesday.
The 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on Monday, June 13 in Chicago.
In the announcement, there were plenty of local chefs and restaurants including in the semifinalists.
Check out the list below.
Outstanding Chef
- Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor
Outstanding Restauranteur
- J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp - SavannahBlue - Detroit
Best New Restaurant
- BARDA - Detroit
Outstanding Hospitality
- Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop - Detroit
- Phoenicia - Birmingham
Outstanding Wine Program
- Madam - Birmingham, MI
Outstanding Pastry Chef
- Warda Bouguettaya - Warda Pâtisserie - Detroit
Outstanding Bar Program
- Shelby - Detroit
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Omar Anani - Saffron De Twah - Detroit
- Anthony Lombardo - SheWolf - Detroit
- Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere - Baobab Fare - Detroit
- Michael Ransom - ima - Detroit
- Sarah Welch - Marrow - Detroit
- Kate Williams - Karl's - Detroit
- Ahmad Sanji - AlTayeb - Dearborn, MI