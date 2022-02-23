Here are metro Detroit restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

(WXYZ) — Detroit and Michigan are well-represented in the James Beard Awards, as semifinalists were announced on Wednesday.

The 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on Monday, June 13 in Chicago.

In the announcement, there were plenty of local chefs and restaurants including in the semifinalists.

Check out the list below.

Outstanding Chef

Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor

Outstanding Restauranteur

J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp - SavannahBlue - Detroit

Best New Restaurant

BARDA - Detroit

Outstanding Hospitality

Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop - Detroit

Phoenicia - Birmingham

Outstanding Wine Program

Madam - Birmingham, MI

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Warda Bouguettaya - Warda Pâtisserie - Detroit

Outstanding Bar Program

Shelby - Detroit

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)