Here are road closures, bus reroutes, parking for America's Thanksgiving Parade & Turkey Trot

(WXYZ) — Thursday is a busy day in Detroit on Thanksgiving. Between America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game, tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Detroit.

Those coming downtown should prepare for extra time, road closures, bus reroutes and more for the events.

Check out the list of road closures from the City of Detroit below.

ROAD CLOSURES

Wednesday, November 24

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Thursday, November 25

Motorists may cross Woodward at intersections from Warren to Larned until 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Eastside and westside bus routes as indicated below will begin and end service at the Rosa Parks Transit Center. Eastside bus routes will resume regular service to the Rosa Parks Transit Center after 6 p.m.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the parade on Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot on Nov. 25 starting at 7 a.m. and detours expected to end following the race at 10 a.m.:

1 Vernor

3 Grand River

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

Note: The Grand River detour will continue until approximately 5 p.m.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at (313) 933-1300 or go to RideDetroitTransit.com [lnks.gd].

PARKING

The Detroit Municipal Parking Department (MPD) recommends the following facilities.

Ford Underground Garage Nov. 25 - 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. $10

30 East Jefferson Avenue Nov. 26 - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Eastern Market Garage Nov. 25 - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. $ 5

2727 Riopelle Street Nov. 26 - Closed

Normal business hours resume Monday, Nov. 29.

LOST CHILDREN

Parents can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater, or by calling (313) 237-2850.

