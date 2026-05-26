(WXYZ) — The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear kicks off on Friday in Downtown Detroit, but there will be several road closures around the track.
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Here are road closures that begin Tuesday throughout Downtown Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix
According to Grand Prix officials, the closures start Tuesday, May 26 and some will last for a couple of days after the race wraps up.
Below are the closures you should know about.
Tuesday, May 26 through Tuesday, June 2 at 5 a.m.
- Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure
- Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only
- Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure
Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, June 3 at 5 a.m.
- Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only
- Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure
- Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure
Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, June 4 at 5 a.m.
- Beaubien from Larned to Jefferson, full closure
- Beaubien from Jefferson to Atwater, local traffic only
- Renaissance Drive, local traffic only
- Randolph from Larned to Jefferson, full closure
- I-375 NN & SB service drive from Larned to Jefferson eastbound, full closure
- St. Antoine from Larned to Atwater, full closure
- Rivard from Larned to Atwater, full closure
- Eastbound Jefferson at M-10 to Rivard, full closure
- I-375 southbound remains open at all times but to local traffic only
- SB M-10 from Larner Exit 1B to Griswold, full closure
- Eastbound and westbound Jefferson is accessible via I-375 for local and tunnel traffic only.