(WXYZ) — The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear kicks off on Friday in Downtown Detroit, but there will be several road closures around the track.

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Here are road closures that begin Tuesday throughout Downtown Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix

According to Grand Prix officials, the closures start Tuesday, May 26 and some will last for a couple of days after the race wraps up.

Below are the closures you should know about.

Tuesday, May 26 through Tuesday, June 2 at 5 a.m.



Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure

Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only

Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure

Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, June 3 at 5 a.m.



Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only

Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, June 4 at 5 a.m.

