Here are the 100+ metro Detroit shows part of LiveNation's $30 ticket deal in 2026

LiveNation announced its "Summer of Live" ticket deal, offering $30 tickets to select shows across the country.

In metro Detroit, there are more than 100 shows part of the deal, with shows at Little Caesars Arena, Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook, The Fillmore, Fox Theatre and St. Andrew's Hall.

The sale is going on now through May 5, with presale access for LiveNationa members, T-Mobile customers and more.

Check out the full list below.