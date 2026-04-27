Here are the 100+ metro Detroit shows part of LiveNation's $30 ticket deal in 2026

LiveNation announced its "Summer of Live" ticket deal, offering $30 tickets to select shows across the country.
In metro Detroit, there are more than 100 shows part of the deal, with shows at Little Caesars Arena, Pine Knob, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook, The Fillmore, Fox Theatre and St. Andrew's Hall.
The sale is going on now through May 5, with presale access for LiveNationa members, T-Mobile customers and more.
Check out the full list below.
- Demi Lovato - April 28 - Little Caesars Arena
- Calum Scott - May 1 - The Fillmore
- Clan of Xymox + Cold Cave - May 2 - St. Andrew's
- Sooshi Mango - May 2 - The Fillmore
- Newdad - May 5 - St. Andrew's
- Buckethead - May 6 - St. Andrew's
- Flatland Cavalry - May 8 - The Fillmore
- Geoff Tate's Operation - May 9 - St. Andrew's
- Purity Ring - May 12 - St. Andrew's
- Dethlok & Amon Amarth - May 13 - Fox Theatre
- Yelloward - May 13 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Death Angel - May 14 - St. Andrew's
- Wage War - May 15 - The Fillmore
- Nate Smith - May 16 - The Fillmore
- Satchvai Band - May 16 - Meadow Brook
- Black Veil Brides - May 17 - The Fillmore
- Ari Lennox - May 17 - Fox Theatre
- Alter Bridge - May 19 - The Fillmore
- Charlie Puth - May 19 - Fox Theatre
- Shadow of Intent - May 20 - St. Andrew's
- Khalid - May 21 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Arm's Length - May 22 - St. Andrew's
- Pete Davidson - May 22 - The Fillmore
- Kid Cudi - May 23 - Pine Knob
- The Kid Laroi - May 23 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- The Black Angels - May 26 - St. Andrew's Hall
- Hemlock Springs - May 31 - St. Andrew's Hall
- Claypool Gold - May 31 - Meadow Brook
- Summer Walker - May 31 - Little Caesars Arena
- Killswitch Engage - June 3 - The Fillmore
- Kevin Morby - June 4 - St. Andrew's
- Kesha - June 5 - Pine Knob
- Parker McCollum - June 5 - St. Andrew's
- Spite - June 7 - St. Andrew's
- Augustana + Phantom Planet - June 9 - St. Andrew's
- Mt. Joy - June 9 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Pour Minds Podcast - June 12 - The Fillmore
- Turnpike Troubadours - June 13 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Wilco - June 13 - Meadow Brook
- Holly Humberstone - June 15 - St. Andrew's
- Echo & The Bunnymen - June 16 - The Fillmore
- MGK - June 16 - Pine Knob
- Dance Gavin Dance - June 17 - The Fillmore
- The Aquabats - June 17 - St. Andrew's
- Santana & The Doobie Brothers - June 18 - Pine Knob
- Sammy Hagar - June 19 - Pine Knob
- Godsmack - June 21 - Pine Knob
- French Montana & Max B - June 22 - The Fillmore
- Charley Crockett - June 23 - The Fillmore
- Marcus King Band - June 23 - Fox Theatre
- Car7riel & Paco Amoroso - June 24 - The Fillmore
- Young The Giant - June 25 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Kurt Vile and the Violators - June 25 - St. Andrew's
- Josh Groban - June 25 - Little Caesars Arena
- Spoon & The Beths - June 26 - The Fillmore
- Darius Rucker - June 27 - Pine Knob
- An Evening With Chicago - June 29 - Fox Theatre
- The Pussycat Dolls - July 1 - Pine Knob
- Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind and Fire - July 1 - Little Caesars Arena
- The Guess Who - July 3 - Pine Knob
- Ted Nugent - July 10 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Luke Bryan - July 12 - Pine Knob
- Muse - July 13 - Pine Knob
- The Pretty Reckless - July 13 - The Fillmore
- Idobi Radio Summer School - July 14 - St. Andrew's
- Sarah McLachlan - July 15 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- John Mellencamp - July 16 - Pine Knob
- Hank Williams Jr. - July 17 - Pine Knob
- The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers - July 18 - Pine Knob
- Poppy - July 19 - The Fillmore
- Motley Crue - July 20 - Pine Knob
- Kaleo - July 23 - The Fillmore
- RX Bandits - July 24 - St. Andrew's
- Emmylou Harris and Graham Nash - July 24 - Meadow Brook
- Kidz Bop Live - July 26 - Pine Knob
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise - July 29 - Meadow Brook
- 311 and Dirty Heads - July 30 - Pine Knob
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner - July 31 - Pine Knob
- Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band - Aug. 1 - Pine Knob
- Evanesence - Aug. 2 - Pine Knob
- Tomahawk - Aug. 3 - The Fillmore
- Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte - Aug. 4 - Pine Knob
- Train - Aug. 5 - Pine Knob
- 5 Seconds of Summer - Aug. 6 - Pine Knob
- Howard Jones - Aug. 8 - Meadow Brook
- Jack Harlow - Aug. 11 - The Fillmore
- Happy Together Tour - Aug. 13 - The Fillmore
- Diggy Craves - Aug. 14 - The Fillmore
- Motionless in White - Aug. 15 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Bryan Adams - Aug. 15 - Little Caesars Arena
- The Beach Boys - Aug. 15 - Meadow Brook
- Five Finger Death Punch - Aug. 16 - Pine Knob
- Mon Laferte - Aug. 16 - The Fillmore
- Lindsey Stirling - Aug. 19 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Empire of the Sun - Aug. 20 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Deep Purple - Aug. 21 - Pine Knob
- Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers and Lukas Nelson - Aug. 22 - Pine Knob
- Billy Currington and Kip Moore - Aug. 22 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- TLC & Salt-N-Pepa - Aug. 23 - Pine Knob
- The Fray - Aug. 28 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Toto + Christopher Cross + The Romantics - Aug. 29 - Pine Knob
- The Rock Orchestra - Aug. 29 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- NeedToBreathe - Aug. 30 - Meadow Brook
- Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson - Sept. 4 - Pine Know
- O.A.R. - Sept. 5 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Wu-Tang Forever - Sept. 6 - Pine Knob
- Dermot Kennedy - Sept. 12 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Breaking Benjamin - Sept. 13 - Pine Knob
- $UICIDEBOY$ - Sept. 15 - Pine Knob
- Hulvey - Sept. 18 - St. Andrew's
- Babymetal - Sept. 18 - Pine Knob
- Brooks & Dunn - Sept. 24 - Pine Knob
- Caamp - Sept. 24 - Meadow Brook
- Staind - Sept. 27 - Pine Knob
- Bleachers Forever - Sept. 29 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Sex Pistols - Oc. 3 - The Fillmore
- Bassem Youssef - Oct. 23 - The Fillmore
- Mana - Nov. 1 - Little Caesars Arena
- Daniel Sloss - Nov. 7 - The Fillmore
- Zayn - Nov. 8 - Little Caesars Arena
- Hawthorne Heights - Nov. 22 - St. Andrew's