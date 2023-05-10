Here are the 13 counts New York Rep. George Santos faces

NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-count federal indictment unsealed in New York accuses U.S. Rep. George Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a news release Wednesday that the charges against the New York Republican include three counts of "money laundering," though the indictment doesn't use that specific phrasing.

Each of the seven wire fraud charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Santos pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing Wednesday.