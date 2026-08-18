Here are the 2026 projected harvest dates for Michigan apples

(WXYZ) — It's almost harvest time for apples in Michigan, meaning fall is near and cider mills across the state will be open soon.

The state is the third-largest producer of apples, and there are nearly 15 million apple trees across 34,500 acres in Michigan. There are also more than 775 family-run apple farms.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, the state's climate and geography provide ideal conditions for growing apples, and the Paula Red apple is expected to be the first apple available.

The committee has a guide where you can find the estimated harvest dates for their favorite varieties of apples, with some harvested in August and others in September.

Below are the expected harvest dates for apples across Michigan.

