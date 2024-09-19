Here are the best routes to take the see Fall colors around Metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Every year, the County Road Association of Michigan puts out a list of the best roads to drive to take in all the fall colors. And this year, there are some new roads that we wanted to check out.

I learned first hand, it doesn't take long to find fall lovers in Metro Detroit

“Yeah absolutely, it’s my favorite time of year, the perfect weather the percent colors," said Stephanie Conlon from St. Clair Shores.

"Fall is my favorite season of the year," said Marina Fomby from Grosse Pointe Woods.

"I think it is a beautiful time of the year," said Craig Stroud from Grosse Pointe Woods.

And these folks are lucky, they live just a stone's throw away from Lake Shore Drive.

“My wife and I we ride the motorcycle down Lake Shore Drive, it’s just a beautiful captivating sight," Craig said.

Lake Shore Drive made the list of best roads to check out the fall colors, between Marter and Verner. I asked residents what they think makes it different than other areas in the fall.

“I would say the water for sure, I would say the water with the colors, you can’t beat it," said Nany Ochs from Gross Pointe Parks.

“Well you look at the lake, the fall colors, the beautiful houses, it’s like I wish I had one," said Jimmy Gill from Grosse Pointe Woods.

Lake Shore Drive is wonderful but there are other great areas too. Also making the list, Tillson Street in Romeo. There you can take in the Fall colors and the spooky decor.

In Oakland County, there are several spot to check out in Independence Township, Commerce Township, White Lake, Lake Orion, Oxford, and Southfield.

For example in White Lake, why not take Pontiac Lake Road Northwest for views of Pontiac Lake, then take Cuthbert North to White Lake Road, go west to check out Ruggles Farm.

In Washtenaw County, there's North Territorial between US-23 and M-52, or Huron River Drive between Mast and US-23.

People I spoke to even gave their own suggestions.

“Most definitely," said Susan and Jerry Berger, married 52 years, when I asked them if they'll check out fall colors. “Always, and in our backyard too. And on Belle Isle, Belle Isle is nice too.”

No matter where you go, just remember to enjoy.

“It does a lot from a mental health prospective right, to feel like you are connected with nature and thing, get away from the businesses and the homes and everything and get to enjoy all of gods nature and beauty and he provides," said Marina.

Peak viewing for the fall colors in Southeast Michigan is October 9-23.