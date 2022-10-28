Here are the best tools, apps to help avoid stop and go traffic across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Between construction and the uptick in the number of people on the roads, getting around metro Detroit can be a nightmare at times.

“Awful, awful. I have to take the road now,” Alicia Williams said. She lives near WB I-696.

"It usually takes me 10 minutes to get to work. Due to construction, it takes me 30-35 minutes to get to work," Leola Stafford, another metro Driver dealing with the WB 696 said.

That area is down to two lanes between Evergreen and I-275 until the end of December.

“It’s rough. It’s bumper to bumper,” driver Jodie Mekled adds.

Mekled like others says she often turns to her phone for navigation help. She says most of the time, she uses Google Maps.

“It's navigation through the car so I don’t have to hold my phone," she said.

Most people we spoke to use either Google Maps or Waze. Google owns both. But which app is better?

"I prefer Waze. I think it is a little bit faster in terms of the live updates if that is what you are really looking for," Kelly Funkhouser the manager of vehicle technology at Consumer Reports said.

“So Waze is updated more often,” 7 Action News Traffic Reporer Ali Hoxie aks.

“It is, yup,” she responds.

Since Google Maps owns Waze, the system will take info from Waze's app and update the Google Maps app. However, transforming that info takes time so Waze is often more up-to-date.

Another suggested resource is the MI Drive website run by the Michigan Department of Transportation. It gives great updates on construction projects and crashes that could slow you down.