Here are the businesses getting the 24th round of Motor City Match grants

The City of Detroit announced the latest round of Motor City Match grants, awarding $1.1 million to 19 small businesses that will soon open in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, the businesses will be spread across 18 Detroit neighborhoods, and some of the ventures include a bone broth bar, a performing arts center, different cafes and restaurants and more.

On top of the new businesses, there are 14 existing small businesses that were awarded $303,000 to make physical improvements to their existing space, which brings the total investment to $1.4 million for the 24th round of Motor City Match.

“When we started Motor City Match in 2015, people told me we wouldn’t get enough people interested in opening new businesses in Detroit to justify even one round of the program,” Detroit Mayor Dugga said in a statement. “Today, demand is only growing and 24 rounds later, more than 160 new small businesses have opened and nearly 20 more will open soon in 18 different neighborhoods through this round alone.”

According to the city, a significant portion of these funds come from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act.

Since it started in 2015, the Motor City Match program awarded grants to more than 1,936 businesses, which has resulted in 162 new brick-and-mortar businesses in Detroit.

The businesses getting awards this round are:

Abode – $70,000

A casual neighborhood café serving espresso and thoughtful, nourishing, fare including bakes and crispy chicken bowls 3620 Porter Mexicantown, District 6

Agape Love Child Care Center, LLC – $80,000

A home-based childcare center transitioning into its first brick-and-mortar operation 16225 E Warren Morningside, District 4

AJOM L.L.C. (McCloud's Performing Arts Center) – $65,000

McCloud’s Performing Arts Center provides space of the highest quality to its community for music, theater, dance, comedy and experimental performing arts 6702 W. Warren Ave Midwest, District 6

Avenue Arts Building LLC – $45,000

Avenue Arts Building is a multipurpose building with services that includes an art gallery, small event space, coworking spaces and suite/office rentals for professionals in Detroit 17320 Livernois University District, District 2

Creative Outlook, LLC – $100,000

Creative Outlook will be operating the historic Lithuanian Hall that offers rental packages for weddings, quinceañeras, graduations and other private events 3564 W. Vernor Hwy Central Southwest, District 6

Cutz C.A.F.E LLC – $60,000

Cutz Cafe is a new café in the Grandmont Rosedale area serving breakfast and lunch, and operating as a pop-up restaurant for local food vendors 19655 Grandriver Ave Suite 2 Minock Park, District 1

Dusk 'Til Daun LLC – $30,000

Dusk 'Til Daun is a wardrobe leasing company that focuses on showcasing couture designers from Detroit 7430 2nd Ave New Center Commons, District 5

Eastside Roasterz LLC – $30,000

A coffee roaster and coffee shop offering freshly roasted specialty coffees and Detroit-inspired clothing 5001 Kensington Ave East English Village, District 4

Encarnacion Inc – $65,000

Encarnacion's vision is to spread their Latin American culture to Detroit through coffee and food 8016 Kercheval Ave West Village, District 5

Hot Bones Detroit LLC – $30,000

An infrared movement studio and a bone broth bar — a hybrid concept that does not yet exist in the country 2895 E Grand Blvd Milwaukee Junction, District 5

Jamaican Mi Hungry LLC – $75,000

Jamaican Mi Hungry has operated as food truck providing authentic Jamaican cuisine for several years 8910 Wyoming Ave Barton McFarland, District 7

Jill's Creative Learning, LLC – $80,000

Jill's Creative Learning Center is a childcare service for children age 6 weeks to 12 years of age 24270 West 7 Mile Road Five Points, District 1

Medicina Scarlett, LLC – $50,000

A full-service primary care medical office 8631 W Vernor Highway Springwells, District 6

MIXD Rolled Ice Cream – $65,000

MIXD is a small business in Detroit that will serve the community with handcrafted rolled ice cream 7446 Woodward Ave. Ste E-112 North End, District 5

Moondog Café – $25,000

Moondog Café aims to foster community and creative exchange, offering a space where music, art and culture converge alongside a specialty bar serving coffee, tea, beer and wine 8045 Linwood Street Wildemere Park, District 5

RUNdetroit LLC – $65,000

RUNdetroit is the first and only running and walking specialty store in Detroit 3573 2nd Ave Midtown, District 6

Shell Shock’d Tacos LLC – $45,000

Shell Shock'd Tacos combines the unique flavors of Detroit-style Latin-inspired street food to create an extraordinary dining experience 418 W Willis Midtown, District 6

The Glass Factory LLC – $65,000

The Glass Factory is dedicated to providing exceptional service and reliable solutions for all auto glass needs 19224 W Warren Ave

The Salon Professional School of Cosmetology – $55,000

The Salon Professional School of Cosmetology is a cosmetology school for Detroiters that offers cosmetology training with tuition that will not exceed $6,000. 11019 Whittier Outer-Hayes, District 4



Motor City Match Round 24 Restore awardees:

