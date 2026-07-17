Here are the closures & cancellations Friday due to wildfire smoke in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert continues Friday for metro Detroit due to hazardous air from wildfire smoke. It's once again forcing the closure or cancellation of events in the area.

On Thursday, many places were closed, and the John Mellencamp show at Pine Knob was canceled due the hazardous air. There is a show at Pine Knob on Friday night, but no announcement has been made yet.

Watch below: Metro Detroit Weather: Hazardous air continues from smoke

Metro Detroit Weather: Hazardous air continues from smoke

Below you'll find the closures and cancellations. This story will be updated as more are added.



Blake's Lavender Festival — Lavender Festival is closed Friday, indoor businesses remain open. Plan to reopen festival Saturday & Sunday, and tickets purchased for Friday will be honored

Greenfield Village — Greenfield Village and the Ford Rouge Factory Tour are closed Friday

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy - All programs canceled, Cullen Family Carousel and all cafes and food service at the parks are closed

Watch below: More coverage from smoke hanging around metro Detroit

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