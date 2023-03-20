Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob Music Theatre this spring & summer

(WXYZ) — We're just two months from the first scheduled show at Pine Knob Music Theatre, and the return of outdoor concerts also means the return of warmer weather and fun outside.

There are dozens of concerts scheduled from May through September at Pine Knob, with more expected to be added as more tours are announced.

Below you'll find a list of the concerts scheduled at Pine Knob in 2023.

May 20 – 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Tim McGraw, Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton

June 2 – Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

June 13 – The Cure with Twilight Sad

June 14 – Matchbox Twenty with Matt Nathanson

June 16 – Billy Strings

June 18 – Weezer with Modest Mouse & Momma

June 23 – Eric Church with Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Stripes

June 25 – TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kinsgton

June 27 – Dave Matthews Band

June 29 – Santana

July 2 – Anita Baker with special gust Babyfac3

July 6 – Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds & Garbage with Metric

July 13 – Bret Michaels, Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri and Mark McGrath

July 19 – Big Time Rush with special gust Max and Jax

July 22 – Barenaked Ladies with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

July 23 – Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa with special guest Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama

July 27 – Sam Hunt with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose

July 29 – Fall Out Boy with special gusts Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Games We Play

Aug. 2 – Gov't Mule

Aug. 5 – Kidz Bop

Aug. 12 – Steve Miller Band

Aug. 13 – Nickelback with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

Aug. 14 – Ghost with special guest Amon Amarth

Aug. 17 – Jelly Roll with special guests Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers

Aug. 23 – The Offspring with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan

Aug. 25 – The Lumineers with special guest James Bay

Aug. 26 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Tip with special guest Uncle Kracker

Aug. 29 – Arctic Monkeys with special guest Fontaines D.C.

Aug. 30 – Foreigner with special guest Loverboy

Sept. 1 – Disturbed with special guests Breaking Benjamin and JINJER

Sept. 2 – Beck & Phoenix

Sept. 3 – Pentatonix with special guest Lauren Alaina

Sept. 5 – Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Sept. 8 – Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

Ford Field will also be filled with massive concerts this spring and summer.

It kicks off with Luke Combs on April 22, followed by two Taylor Swift shoes on June 9-10, two Morgan Wallen shows on June 29-30, Ed Sheeran on July 15 and Beyoncé on July 26.