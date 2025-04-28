Here are the details of Trump's scheduled rally in Macomb County to mark his first 100 days in office

(AP MODIFIED) — President Donald Trump will mark his first 100 days in office this week with a rally in Michigan, his first since returning to the White House earlier this year.

Trump will visit Macomb County on Tuesday, the White House press secretary said.

“President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the FIRST 100 DAYS!” Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday on social media.

The rally will take place on Trump’s 100th day in office — a traditional early milestone in which a president's progress is measured against campaign promises. Michigan was one of the key battleground states Trump flipped last year from Democrats on his path back to the White House.

The event is scheduled to take place at Macomb Community College, located at 14500 12 Mile Road in Warren.

Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. with the speech scheduled for 6 p.m.

