Here are the events celebrating Oberon Day 2025 in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Oberon Day is the unofficial start to the summer, and if you couldn't make it out to Kalamazoo on Monday, there are plenty of events happening in metro Detroit this week to celebrate the launch.
Here are the events in metro Detroit
Green Dot Stables in Detroit
Monday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oberon Day Draft Feature
Slow's BBQ in Detroit
Monday, March 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Oberon Day Celebration
Howlers & Growlers in Grosse Pointe Park
Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.
Oberon Day Draft Feature
Grand Trunk Pub in Detroit
Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Oberon Day Tap Takeover
Twin Peaks in Madison Heights
Monday, March 24 at 12 p.m.
Beach Party with giveaways
Twin Peaks in Auburn Hills
Monday, March 24 at 1 p.m.
Beach Party with giveaways
Buffalo Wild Wings in Novi
Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.
Pint specials
Ford's Garage in Novi
Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Oberon pricing features with Oberon Light cans
Dox Grillhouse in St. Clair Shores
Monday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tap takeover with Oberon, Oberon Vanilla Creamsicle, Oberon Light
Blue Goose in St. Clair Shores
Monday, March 24 at 4 p.m.
Tap Takeover & $5 pints
Johnny Black's Public House in Sterling Heights
Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
Tape takeover
Johnny Black's Taphouse in Shelby Township
Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
Oberon launch party
The Taphouse at Little Caesars Arena
Friday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m.
Pride Night at Pistons game featuring Oberon
Sidecar Slider Bar in Sterling Heights
Friday, March 28 at 4 p.m.
Oberon Takeover during March Madness
Hockeytown Cafe in Detroit
Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m.
Oberon Feature
Hopcat in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.
Oberon Happy Hour
Rappourt in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.
Oberon Day Happy Hour
Old Town Tavern in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.
$4 Oberon pints
The Grotto in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
Oberon launch party with $5 pints
Bill's Beer Garden in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
Ashley's in Ann Arbor
Monday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Oberon Launch Trivia
The Circ Bar in Ann Arbor
Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
Oberon Launch Party