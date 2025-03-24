Here are the events celebrating Oberon Day 2025 in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Oberon Day is the unofficial start to the summer, and if you couldn't make it out to Kalamazoo on Monday, there are plenty of events happening in metro Detroit this week to celebrate the launch.

Oberon Day in metro Detroit events for web

Here are the events in metro Detroit

Green Dot Stables in Detroit

Monday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oberon Day Draft Feature

Slow's BBQ in Detroit

Monday, March 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Oberon Day Celebration

Howlers & Growlers in Grosse Pointe Park

Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Oberon Day Draft Feature

Grand Trunk Pub in Detroit

Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

Oberon Day Tap Takeover

Twin Peaks in Madison Heights

Monday, March 24 at 12 p.m.

Beach Party with giveaways

Twin Peaks in Auburn Hills

Monday, March 24 at 1 p.m.

Beach Party with giveaways

Buffalo Wild Wings in Novi

Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Pint specials

Ford's Garage in Novi

Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

Oberon pricing features with Oberon Light cans

Dox Grillhouse in St. Clair Shores

Monday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tap takeover with Oberon, Oberon Vanilla Creamsicle, Oberon Light

Blue Goose in St. Clair Shores

Monday, March 24 at 4 p.m.

Tap Takeover & $5 pints

Johnny Black's Public House in Sterling Heights

Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

Tape takeover

Johnny Black's Taphouse in Shelby Township

Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Oberon launch party

The Taphouse at Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Pride Night at Pistons game featuring Oberon

Sidecar Slider Bar in Sterling Heights

Friday, March 28 at 4 p.m.

Oberon Takeover during March Madness

Hockeytown Cafe in Detroit

Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m.

Oberon Feature

Hopcat in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Oberon Happy Hour

Rappourt in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Oberon Day Happy Hour

Old Town Tavern in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

$4 Oberon pints

The Grotto in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Oberon launch party with $5 pints

Bill's Beer Garden in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Ashley's in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Oberon Launch Trivia

The Circ Bar in Ann Arbor

Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Oberon Launch Party