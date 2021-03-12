Here are the Michigan COVID hubs that are under intense scrutiny with families wanting answers

(WXYZ) — The state has provided 7 Action News data that shows 21 COVID hubs were set up last April inside nursing homes to take patients who were leaving hospitals but too sick to go home. More than half of these hubs are in Metro Detroit. The map shows their locations and how much they were paid, the state says, in federal COVID funds:

The state says each facility had to apply to be a hub and was paid $5,000 up front. After a month, the facility was paid $200 per occupied bed per day.

Seven hubs were in Wayne County, four in Macomb and three in Oakland County.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says he’s investigating because people want answers as to whether their loved ones died as a result of being inside a home where COVID patients were moved in. Prosecutor Lucido says it’s possible his investigation could lead to criminal charges against Governor Whitmer, including misconduct or reckless endangerment.

Prosecutor Lucido has developed forms for people to fill out to start an investigation.

He says after a police investigation, the case would go to a medical review team that includes the County Medical Examiner and County Health Director.

But Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel tells 7 Action News their work on a criminal case would be improper.

Prosecutor Lucido responds that they have a duty under state statute and the Medical Examiner’s county employment contract.

We reached out to the four Macomb County nursing homes that were used as hubs. One said no comment; the other three did not respond.

The Oakland County Prosecutor did not respond as to whether they will investigate these cases. The Wayne County Prosecutor said no.