Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park this year

The Detroit Tigers unveiled the new food items and other upgrades at Comerica Park that fans can expect when they return next month.

Opening Day at Comerica Park is set for Friday, April 4, and the Tigers season is highly anticipated after the team made the playoffs last season.

In partnership with Delaware North Sportservice, the Tigers have partnered with more local businesses that will sell food at Comerica Park this season.

Corktown favorite Slow's Bar BQ will offer several sandwiches in section 149, according to the team. They are:



The Reason: Slows Bar BQ smoked pulled pork, bathed in North Carolina BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles.

The Yardbird: Smoked chicken, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, whole grain honey mustard and BBQ sauce.

Put Me In Coach: Shredded brisket bathed in Kansas City-style BBQ sauce, topped with sliced onion and dill pickles.

Detroit Tigers

Blue Moon Bistro in section 151 will offer a Motor City Melt, which is mozzarella sticks, house-made marinara and melty provolone sandwiched between sourdough garlic bread.

Detroit Tigers

In section 140, Breadless will offer fresh wraps including:



Jerk Chicken & Mango: Oven-roasted jerk chicken, peach mango salsa, no sugar added BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mango slices and onions, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Avocado Turkey: Fresh sliced turkey, avocado spread, champagne vinaigrette, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sweet pickles, onions, chopped romaine, wrapped in a romaine lettuce wrap.

Spicy Falafel: Smashed falafel, spicy aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, onions and chopped romaine, wrapped in Swiss chard.

Southwest Rice Bowl: Oven-roasted or jerk chicken, falafel or house-braised beef, black beans, avocado spread, garlic crema, white cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and brown rice.

Detroit Tigers

In the Big Cat Court, there will be a Smashburger and chickpea power bowl, and Little Caesars Pizza will be available throughout.

There will be rotating food trucks on weekends during select homestands. The team will announce more food trucks during the season.

The Tigers also said that there will be themed concession items on heritage nights, which include Arab American Night: Wednesday, April 9: Halal options available for Chicken Shawarma and Chickpea Power Bowl (Big Cat Court Section 119), Polish Night: Friday, April 25: Hamtramck Sandwich (Section 122), Polish Boy Slider (Green Dot Stables Section 143) and Jewish Night: Tuesday, May 27, Brisket Slider (Not Kosher) (Green Dot Stables Section 143).

“Coming off an incredible Postseason run last year, we are thrilled to welcome back the best fans in baseball to Comerica Park for the 2025 season,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement. “We continue to make investments to enhance the ballpark experience, including a new ballpark control room, upgraded amenities and food and beverage options, and we are excited to unveil the Home Plate Club, Tiger Den and Loge Box seating areas, expanding our wide range of gameviewing options for fans. We’re looking forward to getting the season underway and creating an incredible home field advantage at Comerica Park.”