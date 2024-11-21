9 finalists announced for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WXYZ) — The nine finalists have been announced for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of Year (NACTOY) awards.

Those awards will be announced at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. We will stream the results of the awards live as they are announced at the Auto Show.

Here are the nine 2025 vehicles:

Car of the Year Finalists



Honda Civic Hybrid

Kia K4

Toyota Camry

Truck of the Year Finalists



Ford Ranger

Ram 1500

Toyota Tacoma

Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists



Chevrolet Equinox EV

Hyundai Santa Fe

Volkswagon ID. Buzz

These vehicles were voted on 50 automotive journalists across the U.S. and Canada. Jurors will evaluate the finalist vehicles in the coming weeks before the Auto Show announcement.

