9 finalists announced for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WXYZ) — The nine finalists have been announced for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of Year (NACTOY) awards.
Those awards will be announced at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. We will stream the results of the awards live as they are announced at the Auto Show.
Here are the nine 2025 vehicles:
Car of the Year Finalists
- Honda Civic Hybrid
- Kia K4
- Toyota Camry
Truck of the Year Finalists
- Ford Ranger
- Ram 1500
- Toyota Tacoma
Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Chevrolet Equinox EV
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Volkswagon ID. Buzz
These vehicles were voted on 50 automotive journalists across the U.S. and Canada. Jurors will evaluate the finalist vehicles in the coming weeks before the Auto Show announcement.
