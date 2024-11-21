Watch Now
News

Actions

9 finalists announced for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

NACTOY North American Car Truck Utility Vehicle of the Year logo.jpg
North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year<br/>
NACTOY North American Car Truck Utility Vehicle of the Year logo.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WXYZ) — The nine finalists have been announced for the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of Year (NACTOY) awards.

Those awards will be announced at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. We will stream the results of the awards live as they are announced at the Auto Show.

Here are the nine 2025 vehicles:

Car of the Year Finalists

  • Honda Civic Hybrid
  • Kia K4
  • Toyota Camry

Truck of the Year Finalists

  • Ford Ranger
  • Ram 1500
  • Toyota Tacoma

Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists

  • Chevrolet Equinox EV
  • Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Volkswagon ID. Buzz

These vehicles were voted on 50 automotive journalists across the U.S. and Canada. Jurors will evaluate the finalist vehicles in the coming weeks before the Auto Show announcement.
You can purchase tickets to the Auto Show at this link.

RELATED: Taylor Decker shares his car story with Detroit Auto Show

Lions OL Taylor Decker shares his car story with Detroit Auto Show

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch our Light Up the Season special!