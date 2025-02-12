Here are the ships that went through the Soo Locks the most in 2024

(WXYZ) — The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie are a critical piece to the ever-important Great Lakes shipping industry.

Each year, from late March through mid-January of the next year, hundreds of ships go through Lakes Superior and Huron, up and the St. Mary's River transporting tens of millions of tons of cargo.

Video below: The 5 ships that went through the Soo Locks the most in 2024

Here are the top 5 ships that went through the Soo Locks the most in 2024

Data obtained from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Soo Locks, shows just how many ships and how often those ships went through the locks.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there were 240 ships and tugs that went through the Soo Locks between March 25, 2024, and Jan. 16, 2025. During that time, there were 3,651 total locks.

Many of those ships only went twice – a trip through the lock upbound and then back downbound, or vice-versa.

Below are the top 30 ships and how often they went through the lakes.

1. Lee. A Tregurtha - 90 locks

2. Edwin H. Gott - 80 locks

3. American Century - 79 locks (tie)

4. Hon. James L. Oberstar - 79 locks (tie)

5. Edgar B. Speer - 76 locks (tie)

6. Indiana Harbor - 76 locks (tie)

7. Presque Isle - 75 locks (tie)

8. Tug Shirley Ann - 75 locks (tie)

9. Paul R. Tregurtha - 73 locks

10. Walter J. McCarthy Jr. - 71 locks

11. American Integrity - 70 locks (tie)

12. James R. Barker - 70 locks (tie)

13. Joseph L. Block -70 locks (tie)

14. Mesabi Miner - 70 locks (tie)

15. John G. Munson - 66 locks

16. Arthur M. Anderson - 65 locks

17. H. Lee White - 64 locks

18. Joyce L Vanenkevort - 62 locks

19. Burns Harbor - 60 locks

20. American Spirit - 67 locks

21. Stewart J. Cort - 56 locks

22. Kaye E. Barker - 54 locks

23. Tug Clyde S. Vanenkevort - 53 locks

24. American Mariner - 52 locks (tie)

25. Phillip R. Clarke - 52 locks (tie)

26. Victory - 52 locks (tie)

27. Tug Sharon M 1 - 49 locks

28. Harvest Spirit - 48 locks

29. Manitoulin - 46 locks

30. Saginaw - 45 locks