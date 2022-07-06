(WXYZ) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again hosting a national Empty the Shelters event with the goal of getting pets out of shelters and into homes.

This summer, the foundation is hosting the longest-ever event running from July 11 through July 31.

During the Empty the Shelters event, adopters will pay no more than $50 to adopt a dog or cat, who will come home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

In all, there are more than 250 shelters in 42 states participating in the event. In Michigan, there are dozens of shelters participating.

In metro Detroit, the shelters participating are:

Detroit Dog Rescue – Warren – Dogs only

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control – Detroit - Dogs and cats

Humane Society of Huron Valley – Ann Arbor – Dogs and cats

Macomb County Animal Control – Clinton Township – Dogs and cats

Macomb County Humane Society – Utica – Dogs and cats

Blue Water Area Humane Society – Clyde, MI (St. Clair County) – Dogs and cats

St. Clair County Animal Control – Port Huron – Dogs and cats

You can view a list of participating shelters here

