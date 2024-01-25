Here are watch parties for the Lions vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans looking to gather with other fans to watch the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship have plenty of opportunities.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in San Francisco, but bars, breweries and other places around metro Detroit are hosting watch parties.

Check out the list of watch parties below.

Brew Detroit - 1401 Abbott St. in Detroit

They'll have the game on their six big-screen TVs. Specials include $.50 wings at 5 p.m. and $10 pitchers at 4 p.m.

The Old Shillelagh - 349 Monroe St. in Detroit

They'll have the game on all of their TVs. The bar opens at 11 a.m. and they'll have a DJ after the game.

Detroit Shipping Company - 474 Peterboro in Detroit

All ages are welcome at Detroit Shipping Company, and they also have two heated tents. No cover and no reservations.

G's Pizzeria - 2775 S. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion

They'll have the game on their TVs with $15 large pizza, $1 wings, $3 domestic drafts and more.

Loaded Dice Brewery – 1821 Rochester Rd. in Troy

The brewery is opening at its normal time but will stay open late for the game.

RJ's Pub - 288 W. Tienken Rd. in Rochester Hills

RJ's is looking to pack the pub. They have TVs alll over the bar, and doors will open at 5 p.m. No reservations.

The Roxy - 401 Walnut Blvd. in Rochester

The 21-and-up event requires tickets. They include food at halftime, and the game will be on a 25-foot big-screen TV.

Motor Cafe - 33151 23 Mile Rd. in Chesterfield Township

The bar will have the game on all TVs, plus $.75 wings, $2.50 domestic bottles of beer and $10.95 large pizzas.

HOMES Brewery - 2321 Jackson Ave. in Ann Arbor

The brewery will have pitcher and shot specials, wing specials and the game on all TVs.

Four Circles Brewery – 709 W. Grand River in Brighton

The brewery is holding a potluck where people can bring sides to share, and they'll provide hot dogs and brats.

Arctic Circle Brewing Company - 27663 23 Mile Rd. in Chesterfield Township

The brewery will have $4 Kolsch beers, $1 off wine pours and they'll stay open through the end of the game.

Diamondback Music Hall – 49345 S. Interstate 94 Service Drive in Belleville

You'll need free advance tickets for this event, and they'll have the game on their large TV. It's 21 and up.