Here is the list of 2018 holiday specials airing on Channel 7

3:50 PM, Nov 23, 2018

(WXYZ) - Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we're looking ahead to December and the major holiday season as Black Friday continues

We have a full list of the holiday specials that will air this season right here on Channel 7. Check out the list from Variety below.

Friday, Nov. 23

  • Santa Claus is Comin' to Town - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

  • The Truth About Christmas - 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 26

  • The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

  • Olaf's Frozen Adventure - 8 p.m.
  • Toy Store That Time Forgot - 8:30 p.m.
  • The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

  • The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special - 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

  • The Good Doctor, Winter Finale - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

  • The Conners - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

  • A Charlie Brown Christmas - 8 p.m.
  • The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 

  • Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, Season Finale - 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

  • CMA Country Christmas - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

  • The Kids Are Alright - 8:31 p.m.
  • Black-ish - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

  • The Goldbergs - 8 p.m.
  • American Housewife - 8:30 p.m.
  • Modern Family - 9 p.m.
  • Single Parents - 9:311 p.m.
  • A Million Little Things, Winter Finale - 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

  • Prep & Landing - 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

  • Fresh off the Boat - 8 p.m.
  • Speechless - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

  • The Sound of Music - 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

  • This Year in Memorium in 2018 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

  • Shrek the Halls - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21

  • I Want a Dog or Christmas, Charlie Brown - 8 p.m.
  • General Hospital - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

  • This Year: 2018 - 9 p.m. with Robin Roberts

Monday, Dec. 24

  • Beauty and the Beast - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 27

  • Happy New Year Charlie Brown - 8 p.m.
  • Rudolph's Shiny New Year - 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

  • Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Even with Ryan Seacrest - 8 p.m.

