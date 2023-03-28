Here's a full list of the $75M road construction projects in Oakland County in 2023

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) said it has kicked off its 2023 construction season that is totaling more than $75 million in projects throughout the county.

According to the RCOC, the planned construction for this year includes construction of three new roundabouts, paving a gravel road, bridge preventative maintenance projects, major resurfacings and much more.

“In a continuation of the efforts of the last six years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and conditions across the county,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said. He added that the increased number of road improvement projects in Oakland County and across the state in recent years is directly tied to the increase in state road funding approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor in 2015. The funding began to flow in 2017 and was phased in over six years, with the full amount of new funding arriving in 2022.

“While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last six years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been,” Kolar explained.

A full list of the projects is below.

Repair, Rehabilitate & Resurface (repair road base/add 3 to 4 inches new asphalt)



Grand River Ave., Napier to Wixom in Wixom (includes extending center, left-turn lane);

Orchard Lake Road, south of Commerce Rd. to west of Middlebelt Rd. (includes lane reconfiguration) in Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, Orchard Lake Village and West Bloomfield Twp.

Walton Blvd., Clintonville to Pontiac city limits in Waterford Twp.

Avon Road, Dequindre Road to 23 Mile Road, including a roundabout at 23 Mile/Dequindre intersection (paid for primarily and constructed by the Great Lakes Water Authority)

John R, Fourteen Mile to Maple in Troy

Roundabouts/Intersection Improvements Project Cost



Orion Road at Stoney Creek Road in Orion Twp. – roundabout construction

Greenfield Road at Normandy Road in Beverly Hills/Royal Oak – roundabout construction

Hadley Road at Oakwood Road in Brandon Twp. – extending left-turn lanes/culvert replacement

Eaton Road at Davisburg Road in Springfield Twp.

Pave Gravel Road



Waldon Road, Clintonville to Baldwin in Independence and Orion townships

Bridge Replacement



Dutton Road over the Paint Creek in Oakland Twp./Rochester Hills

Bridge Preventative Maintenance



Parkdale Road over the Stoney Creek in Rochester

Novi Road over the CSX Railroad in Novi

Grand River Ave. over Kent Lake Road in Lyon Twp.

Culvert Replacements Project Cost



Oxbow Lake Road over the Huron River in White Lake Twp.

Middlebelt Road over the Shiawassee Drain in Farmington Hills

Bear Creek Court over Bear Creek in Oakland Twp.

Perry Lake Road over the Clinton River in Independence Twp.

Grand River Ave. over a tributary to Kent Lake in Lyon Twp.

Projects carried over from 2022



Novi Road, Nine Mile to Ten Mile in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface)

Elizabeth Lake Road at Oxbow Lake Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout) $ 900,000

Elizabeth Lake Road at Teggerdine Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout) $ 975,000

Cooley Lake Road over the Huron River in Commerce Twp. and White Lake Twp. (bridge replacement) $ 1.8 million

Ten Mile Road, Meadowbrook to Haggerty in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface; addition of a center, left-turn lane; replacement of two culverts) $ 9.5 million

Fourteen Mile Road, Dequindre to I-75 on the Troy/Madison Heights border (repair, rehabilitate and resurface) $5.5 million

Other projects



Dill Drive, Waterford Twp. –resurface and fix drainage; March letting, summer work $538,000

Simple Resurfacing Projects (also known as Preservation Overlays)

