Here's a look at the rules for the upcoming Detroit mayoral debate on 7

(WXYZ) — Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield are facing off in the 2025 Detroit mayoral race.
WXYZ-TV is hosting the debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. The live televised commercial-free debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes and 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford. You can watch it on WXYZ-TV and streaming across platforms and on WXYZ.com.
Here's a quick breakdown of the debate format and rules:
- There will be no studio audience and no commercial breaks
- 90 second opening and closing candidate statements
- 60 second response from each candidate to panelist question
- 30 second rebuttal from each candidate per question
- All questions will be decided and asked by the panelists
- Questions will rotate between the candidates