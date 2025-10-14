Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the rules for the upcoming Detroit mayoral debate on 7

Detroit mayoral debate
WXYZ
Detroit mayoral debate
Detroit mayoral debate
Posted

(WXYZ) — Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield are facing off in the 2025 Detroit mayoral race.

WXYZ-TV is hosting the debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. The live televised commercial-free debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes and 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford. You can watch it on WXYZ-TV and streaming across platforms and on WXYZ.com.

Here's a quick breakdown of the debate format and rules:

  • There will be no studio audience and no commercial breaks
  • 90 second opening and closing candidate statements
  • 60 second response from each candidate to panelist question
  • 30 second rebuttal from each candidate per question
  • All questions will be decided and asked by the panelists
  • Questions will rotate between the candidates
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Watch Detroit's Mayoral Debate on 7!