Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the rules for upcoming Michigan U.S. Senate debate between Rogers, Slotkin

America Votes 2024
Scripps
America Votes 2024<br/>
America Votes 2024
Posted

(WXYZ) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R) are facing off in the U.S. Senate race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

WXYZ-TV is hosting a debate between the two on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The live televised commercial-free debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford and 7 News Detroit Anchor Alicia Smith.

Here's a quick breakdown of the debate format and rules:

  • There will be no studio audience and no commercial breaks
  • 90 second opening and closing candidate statements
  • 60 second response from each candidate to panelist question
  • 30 second rebuttal from each candidate per question
  • All questions will be decided and asked by the panelists
  • Questions will rotate between the candidates
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We want to hear from you. Share your voice with us!