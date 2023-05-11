Here’s a preview of food and beverage options at Pine Knob this summer

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kicking off on May 20, Pine Knob’s summer concert season will be a tasty one with new food, beverage and merchandise options available for all tastes.

New offerings include new, automated cocktail bars, food and coffee trucks, and hot dog carts.

Tendedbar, a newly installed automated cocktail bar will be located next to the Meijer Grab-N-Go on the main concourse in the Ally East Village.

“In partnership with IDmission, the TendedBar utilizes facial recognition technology and integrated age verification for a seamless customer experience while reducing wait time for customers. Transaction times are less than 30 seconds per station, with 35 drinks served on one four-screen bar in five minutes during events,” Pine Knob organizers said.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will be available in the Ally East Plaza during concerts and events, and in the parking lot post-show.

Detroit Mini Donut offers concertgoers a variety of signature donuts, as well as Italian Ice.

The Trinity Health Ivy Lounge is exclusively available to Pine Knob Music Theatre Season Members before, during and after each show.

New to the Trinity Health Ivy Lounge in 2023:



The Rotender, an automated cocktail machine, will allow members ages 21+ to select their drink and pay from their phone. With design inspired by the golden era of jukeboxes, the Rotender has 350+ drink capacity and pours drinks in 30 seconds or less.

The Ivy Salad featuring mixed greens, grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, hardboiled egg, bacon bits and house ranch dressing

Pine Knob Smokehouse Trio Platter which includes smoked pork BBQ, jalapeno cheddar sausage, BBQ spiced smoked whole chicken wings, spicy slaw, pickled red onions, pickles, cornbread and mac & cheese.

Many of the venue’s iconic food and beverage options are set to return to this season, including:

Meijer’s Grab-N-Go offers quick, grab-and-go items, including canned alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Ally East Village.

Detroit Grille House returns with its gourmet pub fare, such as, burgers, fries, chicken strips and their new Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich.

The Pine Knob Pilsner, first introduced last summer in commemoration of Pine Knob’s 50th anniversary, will be available for purchase.

Made-to-order smoothies in new color changing cups will also be available for purchase.

Returning for a sixth season is Honcho Outpost. Located in the Ally East Village, Hancho Outpost offers nachos, tacos, burritos and a signature margarita.

Debuting this season is Prime Time Subs.

Located in the main concession area, Prime Time Subs offers Italian, turkey, veggie and Buffalo chicken subs made to order with bread made from scratch daily.

The Tree House by Lume, located inside Pine Knob’s UWM West Entrance, returns for all to socialize and enjoy food and beverage offerings before and during shows. More than 20 world-class craft, retro and traditional beers will be available for purchase. Downtown Clarkston’s The Fed Community Restaurant will offer select food and beverage items for purchase.

“Cannabis consumption and purchase is not permitted on-the premises; however, the Tree House’s retail space allows guests to purchase Lume-branded merchandise and learn about Lume’s offerings across its 32 off-site recreational dispensaries,” Pine Knob organizers said.

Pine Knob’s Coppercraft Club is available to all patrons. It serves as the destination for both pre-show and post-show drinks and food.

“Concertgoers can get their tickets scanned at The Coppercraft Club gate, enjoy picnic table seating and BBQ Street Fair offerings, including house smoked Brisket and Pork. Guests will be able to view the smoker in action nightly and enjoy the aroma of smoked meat using fresh cherry wood. An assortment of beer choices and specialty cocktails are also available. Smokehouse Banana Pudding Cup, a perfect dessert to take on the go, is made with homemade vanilla pudding layered with fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and Nilla Wafers. The Coppercraft Club remains open until one hour after show conclusion,” organizers said.

To find Pine Knob's 2023 concert lineup, visit 313Presents.com.