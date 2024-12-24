Here's everything you need to know about Kalu, the Detroit Zoo's newest Lion

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Lions fans aren't cheering on their favorite team, they'll be able to go visit the Detroit Zoo's newest furry friend.

The Zoo announced their new Lion last week on Instagram. Kalu, pictured above, is nine years old and weighs 475 pounds.

The zoo says he has a maximum speed of 50 miles per hour, more than twice as fast as Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs max speed of 22.03 miles per hour logged in the win over the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN's Next Gen Stats.

He also boasts a horizontal jump of 36 feet and a roar volume of 118 decibels, about 15 decibels quieter than the recorded decibel level for the Lions playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams last season.

"Swing by the Zoo to see Kalu and add a roar to your day – then cheer on the Lions as they prepare for their playoff push!" the zoo said in the post.