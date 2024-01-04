Here's how much daylight we're gaining in metro Detroit over the next couple of months

(WXYZ) — It feels like we haven't seen the sun in more than a week, but we are gaining more and more daylight every day. However, you may not notice it...at first.

To start the new year, the sunrise was at 8:01 a.m. and the sunset was 5:10 p.m., according to the Time and Date website.

While the sunrise doesn't change too much until near the end of the month, the sun does start going down later every day.

By the middle of January, the sunrise will be 7:59 p.m., but the sunset will be 5:24 p.m., and then starting Jan. 22, the sun will rise about a minute earlier every day.

At the end of the month, the sunrise will be at 7:47 a.m. and the sunset will be at 5:44 p.m., meaning we'll have gained nearly 50 minutes of daylight throughout January.

By mid-February, the sunrise will be 7:30 a.m. and sunset after 6 p.m., and then at the end of February, the sunrise will be 7:08 a.m. and sunset at 6:21 p.m.

We'll gain almost one hour and 14 minutes of daylight in February.

Here's the breakdown of daylight gained by month:

