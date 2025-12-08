Here's how much Michigan's minimum wage will go up in 2026

(WXYZ) — Michigan's minimum wage will increase once again 2026, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

According to the state, the minimum hourly wage will increase from $12.48 to $13.73 per hour.

Watch below: 2024 report on Michigan's minimum wage set to increase

Michigan's minimum wage set to rise soon

The state said the 85% rate for minors ages 16 and 17 will increase from $10.60 per hour to $11.67 per hour.

Tipped employee rate of hourly pay will increase to $5.49 per hour, 40% of the full minimum wage, provided the employee receives at least $8.24 in tips.

According to the state, the training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly-hired employees under the age of 20 for their first 90 calendar days remains unchanged.

In 2025, the minimum wage increased twice after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the legislature's adopt and amend strategy.

For tipped employees, the rate will increase on this schedule:



Effective Feb. 21, 2026, it will be 60% of the minimum hourly wage rate.

Effective Feb. 21, 2027, it will be 70% of the minimum hourly wage rate.

Effective Feb. 21, 2028, it will be 80% of the minimum hourly wage rate.

Effective Feb. 21, 2029, it will be 90% of the minimum hourly wage rate.

Effective Feb. 21, 2030, and thereafter, it will be 100% of the minimum hourly wage rate.

Starting in October 2028 and every October after, the state treasurer will calculate an adjusted minimum wage, increasing it by the rate of inflation. That adjusted minimum wage rate will be published by Nov. 1 and will be effective starting Feb. 21 of the following year.

