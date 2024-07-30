Here's how Proposal L will decide the future fate of the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's primary election is next week and voters in Detroit will decide if they'd like to renew a millage that makes up the majority of the Detroit Public's operating budget.

"If you don’t know what Proposal L is, it is an actual renewal of an existing millage. So every 10 years, we have to go to voters to get approval to fund the library system," said Antonio Brown, chief financial officer for the Detroit Public Library.

WXYZ

According to Brown, if approved, Proposal L would have the same millage rate as the millage currently in effect.

"It’s a 10-year renewal millage, so estimate is about $42 million for the library to operate," he said. "If your property value is about $40,000, that would equate to about $160 in taxes a year to support the library."

He says cumulatively, those dollars fund about 85% of the library's operating costs.

The chief of operations for the Detroit Public Library, Christopher Korenowsky, said the library provides 2.5 million items that includes books, DVDs, video games, vinyl records, cookbooks, sheet music and graphic novels.

WXYZ

He said they provide those to about 25% of Detroit resident yearly.

"It’s a beautiful way to help increase technology literacy, to bridge the digital divide," Korenowsky said.

The library also provides many programs including a laptop and hot spot rental program where card holders can rent out the devices for three months at a time.

"We need to keep the library going because the library is a resource for the entire community if you would just utilize all their services," said Deborah Bunkley, who is one of the thousands of people who use the library.

WXYZ

If Proposal L does not get renewed, Brown said "we’d almost be out of business."

Library member Count Montagueo said he goes to the library almost every day and if it closed, "I honestly would be upset because I wouldn’t have a place that I can read and search the web in the city that I’m staying in."

Michigan's Primary Election is on Aug. 6.

For more information on Proposal L, visit the Detroit Public Library's website.

"Everyone, you have to vote in the primaries, you have to vote in the general elections. Vote like your life depends on it. Because guess what? It does," Bunkley said.