Here's how to save gas and money amid rising prices

(WXYZ) — With gas prices continuing to rise across metro Detroit and around the country, we wanted to look at tips that you can save gas and increase your fuel efficiency in vehicles.

The average price for gas in metro Detroit is now $4.00 per gallon, a massive spike over the past week that is being seen across the country.

According to the latest information from AAA Michigan, gas prices in the metro Detroit area increased about 46 cents more than this time last week and $1.26 more than this time last year.

The U.S. Department of Energy has a variety of tips with the goal of helping people save money and increase their fuel efficiency. Check them out below.

Drive sensibly and avoid aggressive driving

"Aggressive driving (speeding, rapid acceleration and braking) can lower your gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds and by 5% around town. Anticipate traffic situations and maintain adequate spacing between vehicles to avoid unnecessary braking and acceleration. When you do accelerate, do so smoothly at a moderate rate. Sensible driving is also safer, so you may save more than gas money."

Observe the speed limit

"While each vehicle reaches its optimal fuel economy at a different speed (or range of speeds), gas mileage usually decreases rapidly as speeds climb above 50 mph. You can assume that for every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph, you are paying an additional $0.18 per gallon for gas. Observing the speed limit is also safer."

Remove excess weight

"Avoid keeping unnecessary items in your vehicle, especially heavy ones. An extra 100 pounds in your vehicle could reduce your fuel economy by around 1%. The reduction is based on the percentage of extra weight relative to the vehicle’s weight and affects smaller vehicles more than larger ones."

Avoid excessive idling

"Idling can use a quarter to a half gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and air conditioner (AC) use. Turn off your engine when your vehicle is parked. It only takes a few seconds worth of fuel to restart your vehicle."

Carrying cargo on your roof

"A large, blunt roof-top cargo box, for example, can reduce fuel economy by 2%–8% in city driving, 6%–17% on the highway, and 10%–25% at Interstate speeds (65 mph–75 mph). Rear-mount cargo boxes or trays reduce fuel economy by much less—1%–2% in city driving and 1%–5% on the highway."

Keep your tires properly inflated

"You can improve your gas mileage by up to 3.3% by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure. Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by 0.3% for every 1 psi drop in pressure of all four tires. Properly inflated tires are safer and last longer. The proper tire pressure for your vehicle is usually found on a sticker in the driver’s side door jamb or the glove box, as well as in your owner’s manual. Do not use the maximum pressure printed on the tire’s sidewall."