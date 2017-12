DETROIT (WXYZ) - As the snow continues to fall in metro Detroit, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have several road crews and salt trucks on area roads and freeways.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Oakland, Wayne, Macomb and Saint Clair Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes estimates that up to 7 inches of snow is expected in some areas.

Wayne County

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Road Commission says there are currently 98 trucks plowing and salting roads.

"We will make sure our drivers have time to rest and spend a bit of time with their families, but we will be ready for tomorrow's weather as well," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Road Commission adds that roads have been treated and are responding to the salt.

Oakland County

In Oakland County, road crews have been out since about 12:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Road Commission for Oakland County tells 7 Action News there are about 60 trucks on the roads.

"We're trying to space out our manpower assuming we'll be in all night and all day tomorrow and maybe tomorrow night," said Craig Bryson with the Oakland County Road Commission.

Macomb County

In Macomb County, about 50 trucks are currently on the roads. A spokesperson said an additional call out for drivers will begin after 9 p.m.

"We will have people work around the clock until it stops snowing and the roads are clear," said Leo Ciavatta of the Macomb County Department of Roads.