Here's how you can become a foster parent in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that there are roughly 13,000 children in foster care and 300 children who still need an adoptive family in the state.

The goal of foster care is to eventually reunite the child with their parents. People who are interested in becoming a foster parent are encouraged to contact a Foster Care Navigator, attend an orientation, complete an application, attend training and participate in a home evaluation.

Foster parents are described by the MDDHS as people who are:

Willing to work with the child's birth parents.

Supportive of efforts to return the child home.

Able to work with children who have emotional and behavioral needs.

Able to encourage teens toward independent living.

Willing to provide a permanent home if necessary.

If you want to learn more, you can call 1-855-MICHKIDS and visit Michigan.Gov/HopeForAHome.

