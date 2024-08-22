Here's how you can check your child's school bus inspection history

As your kids head back to school, you'll want to know that they're safe. Did you know you can check the school bus safety history?

Maybe it's your kids first time on a bus, or you just want to be extra prepared.

Here's what you need to know. Under Michigan's school bus inspection program, every school vehicle used to take children to school or school-related events must be inspected annually.

So, if you have a smart phone, scan the QR code on the school bus door and you'll have access to the condition of that bus.

All school buses will also have green stickers on their windshields, which means they're inspected and ready to ride.