Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's how you can check your child's school bus inspection history

If you've ever wanted to know about your child's school bus inspection history, you can scan a QR code on the bus door.
Posted

As your kids head back to school, you'll want to know that they're safe. Did you know you can check the school bus safety history?

Maybe it's your kids first time on a bus, or you just want to be extra prepared.

Here's what you need to know. Under Michigan's school bus inspection program, every school vehicle used to take children to school or school-related events must be inspected annually.

So, if you have a smart phone, scan the QR code on the school bus door and you'll have access to the condition of that bus.

All school buses will also have green stickers on their windshields, which means they're inspected and ready to ride.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!