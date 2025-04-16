Here's how you can earn up to $50,000 through Governor Whitmer's FAFSA Sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Through a sweepstakes announced on Wednesday by Governor Whitmer, you can earn up to $50,000 by completing your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

As part of the Ticket to Tuition Sweepstakes, the Governor's office will be giving away $50,000 to 10 winners and $10,000 to 40 winners. That money will come in the form of Michigan Education Savings Program accounts., which can go towards qualified educational expenses such as tuition, living expenses, computers and text books. In total, $1,000,000 will be given away.

The sweepstakes was announced today at Lansing's Eastern High School as part of a statewide initiative to encourage Michigan high schoolers to complete the FAFSA, which can help lower the cost of higher education.

“Filling out your FAFSA can help you save thousands of dollars on your education and with today’s sweepstakes, you can also enter to win up to $50,000 for your education expenses,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made record, bipartisan investments to drive down the cost of earning a degree or skills certificate, and I’m proud that a majority of graduating seniors are now eligible to lower or completely eliminate their college tuition. As we continue working together to save Michiganders money, I encourage all high school seniors who want to go to community, private, or public college to fill out their FAFSA, save thousands of dollars while attending school, and enter to win our sweepstakes!”

In order to enter the sweepstakes, just complete the FAFSA and text 855-50K-TICKET by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 16, 2025. Participants must be Michigan resudents completing the FAFSA for the first time.

You can fill out your FAFSA at this link and learn more about the sweepstakes at this link.