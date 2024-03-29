Watch Now
Here's how you can preview Top Thrill 2 before Cedar Point opens for the season

Cedar Point said it is resuming testing on its new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster ahead of the amusement park’s opening on May 4. During the testing phase, engineers are programming the roller coaster’s fully automated ride sequence, improving the linear synchronous motor launch system, testing rider safety systems, running it through its different speeds and getting state licensing.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 29, 2024
Cedar Point announced Friday ways that people can get a preview look at the new Top Thrill 2 set to make its debut this May.

There are a variety of different preview events – some open to the public for a donation and others open for passholders. The park officially opens to the public on May 4.

One event is the Prayers for Maria Charity Ride. It's Sunday, April 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and donations are $150. You'll be bale to ride Top Thrill 2 multiple times, plus Power Tower, Corkscrew, Super Himalaya and Magnum XL-200. Tickets go on sale April 3.

The Cedar Point Prestige Passholder Preview is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28. It's free with registration for valid 2024 Cedar Point Prestige Passholders.

There is also a 2023 Coastermania Keychanin Holder Preview from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests who participated in 2023 Coastermania keychain can join the Prestigae Passholder event. Registration opens April 3.

Gold and Summer Passholders will have an opportunity to preview it from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 2.

