Here's how you can report a pothole in Michigan

8:07 AM, Jan 23, 2018
WXYZ
(WXYZ) - 'Tis the season for potholes. 

As the freeze and thaw dance happens across the state, the roads can get a little rough. 

But you don't have to suffer in silence. The Michigan Department of Transportation has a website where you can report potholes on state roads. 

According to MDOT, the tips posted there go directly to the nearest garage that can help fix them.

REPORT A POTHOLE HERE

 

