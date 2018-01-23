Here's how you can report a pothole in Michigan

Cloudy
HI: 41°
LO: 38°
(WXYZ) - 'Tis the season for potholes.
As the freeze and thaw dance happens across the state, the roads can get a little rough.
But you don't have to suffer in silence. The Michigan Department of Transportation has a website where you can report potholes on state roads.
According to MDOT, the tips posted there go directly to the nearest garage that can help fix them.
