(WXYZ) — We are just days away from Memorial Day and the extended three-day weekend. If you're heading out of town, you'll notice something different this year: the higher gas prices.

According to AAA, metro Detroit gas prices for Memorial Day last year averaged $3.20, while the average price this morning is up to $4.76. But there are a few things you can do to help save.

I spoke to an auto industry expert on what drivers can do to save. And the best part? His tips won't cost you a dime.

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

Here's how you can save money on gas ahead of your Memorial Day travel

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“They’re high. Need I say more?” said Berkley resident Ben Kamm.

But the high gas prices are not stopping Kamm from heading up north and going fly fishing. Something as simple as making sure his tires have air could help him save, as Kamm is looking for tips to spend less on gas.

“If you could knock ten bucks-ish off there by filling up your tires, making sure they are perfectly balanced and rotated and at the right PSI, I would be down for that," Kamm said. “I’m open to some of these tips, lay them on me!”

I turned to John McElroy, an Automotive Analyst with Autoline.tv, to see what drivers can do to save during the holiday weekend. Planning your trip around the holiday rush not only helps you avoid back-ups, but you can also save on gas.

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“Stop and go traffic will kill your fuel economy," McElroy said. “If you’re involved in a traffic jam, stop and go, because everyone is trying to get up north at the same time or get back home at the same time, try to avoid it.”

According to McElroy, other ways to save include ditching the remote control starter; starting the car early wastes gas when you're not even in the car. McElroy also recommends planning out your errands; once you've warmed up the engine, it runs a lot more efficiently. He said there are other things drivers do to save gas that he wouldn't recommend, like drifting behind semis.

“If you cannot see the semi trucks' rearview mirrors on the sides, you’re too close. It’s dangerous, I mean, truck drivers just do not like that," McElroy said.

And when it comes to the air conditioning, McElroy says don't feel guilty about keeping it on.

“Today air conditioning systems are a lot more efficient; you can save a little bit of gas, but come on, I mean if it is 90 degrees with 90 percent humidity outside, you’ll want to run the AC," McElroy said.

For some drivers, the decision has already been made to save money by staying home this holiday weekend.

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“No, no vacations, pretty much just staying around this area now," said Matthew Caffe from Dearborn.

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“Since gas has gone up, it causes me to, you know, maybe cut back on you know, eating out, driving certain places," said Franklin resident Addison Jordan.

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“You still got to drive, still got to get to work, got summer coming up, so you just got to budget things to get around," said Will Clugston from Beverly Hills.