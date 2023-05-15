Here's the schedule for 'Movie Nights in the D' at Campus Martius

(WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced the return of "Movie Nights in the D," happening every Wednesday at Campus Martius Park.

The weekly event is presented by the Capital One Cafe and supported by Faygo, and allows families to enjoy movies outside on the lawn at Campus Martius.

You can bring a chair or a blanket to watch the outdoor movie, and popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

Check out the schedule below.

June 7 – Love Simon | PG-13 |

June 14 – Wakanda Forever | PG-13

June 21 – Into The Woods | PG

June 28 – Lyle Lyle Crocodile | PG

July 12 – Spider-Man No Way Home | PG-13

July 19 – Uncharted | PG-13

July 26 – The Fifth Element | PG-13

August 2 – Trolls | PG

August 9 – The Lost City | PG-13

August 16 – Top Gun Maverick | PG-13

August 23 – Aladdin 30th Anniversary Celebration | G