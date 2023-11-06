Here's what grades Michigan hospitals got for patient safety in a new report

Many of the hospitals in metro Detroit received "B" grades or lower for patient safety in the latest report from The Leapfrog Group.

The independent nonprofit that works to increase patient safety released its report on Monday for 82 assessed hospitals across the state.

Twenty-four of the hospitals received "A" grades; 27 received "B" grades; 27 received "C" grades; three received "D" grades and one – McLaren Flint – received an "F" grade.

You can view all of the grades on the website.

The group measures five patient experience measures that they say are associated with patient safety issues. Patients are asked to rate their experience of nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine, and discharge information