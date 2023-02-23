Here's what to do if you see a downed power line & how far to stay back

(WXYZ) — The ice storm in metro Detroit on Wednesday brought down power lines throughout the area and knocked out power to nearly 400,000 people.

DTE said they've activated their storm response team including 1,500 lineworkers.

Officials said they have also secured 400 crews from out of state who are now in Michigan to assist with restoring customers. Currently, 430 crews are out restoring power

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

Here are some additional storm safety tips to follow:

