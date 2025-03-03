Here's what to know about the massive I-696 construction project now underway

(WXYZ) — The massive I-696 construction project that's expected to span two years kicked off Monday here in metro Detroit, as crews began putting up barriers around 9 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is doing a complete reconstruction of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 from Lahser Road all the way across Oakland County to I-75.

Restore the Reuther project shuts down portion of EB I-696 for two years starting today

Only months ago was the construction project of I-696 completed from I-275 to Lahser. Now, it's on to the next phase.

Michigan Department of Transportation I-696 Construction area

MDOT says I-696 is old and crumbling and temporary pothole fixes just won't do the trick anymore. They’re investing $250 million to redo both the eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as improving 60 bridges, including the large bridge near 10 Mile and Greenfield roads where hanging icicles are a common problem.

Both sides of the freeway will eventually be fixed. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through I-696 during construction regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on.

However, when it comes to eastbound drivers, they will have to take a lengthy detour.

Michigan Department of Transportation Detour

MDOT says they recognize some drivers may not follow the official detour and will take mile roads instead, and that’s where some of the headaches and traffic will be.

"Realize and learn more than one way to get to work, because even if you don't use 696, if you use any other mile road in Oakland County, you are going to see heavier traffic on that eastbound route. Our commute does take you 25 miles down into Detroit and Highland Park because we have to look at the big picture of moving large quantities of traffic. Drivers can use any road they want and you know they're going to use a lot of the eastbound mile roads so everybody here is going to be affected, not just those that aren't going to be able to use 696," said MDOT's Diane Cross.

Approximately 100,000 drivers are expected to be affected by the construction every day for two years. MDOT understands the frustrations some drivers will have, but says the end result will be well worth it and that no more large construction projects will plague the area for over 20 years.

