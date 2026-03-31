MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a brutal winter, but we have finally made it to Spring. With so many people looking to get out and about, now is the perfect time to make sure your car is running smoothly.

So many people are getting ready to hop in the car and go exploring for Spring Break trips. But there are some Do's and Don't's you should know before you take off, that could save you thousands of dollars.

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Here's what tune-ups you should get on your car before hitting the road for Spring Break

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“We are going up to Mackinaw Mill, I got some races I’m going to in Norwalk," said Larry from Highland Park on his Spring Break plans.

But before Larry hits the road, he makes sure his Buick Lucerne is ready to roll.

“I change the anti-freeze in there. I check the battery out. I check my brakes out, make sure my AC is working," he told me.

I asked Bill Nalu, the President of Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights, if a lot of people are dropping their cars off to have them inspected around this time.

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“Have you seen our roads lately? Have you seen what we have seen out there? It’s pothole season!" He said.

Nalu explained the Do's and Don't's before hitting the roads during the warmer months.

Of course, there are the obvious ones, like topping off fluids, checking your tire pressure, and checking the windshield wipers. But there are less obvious ones — like giving yourself plenty of time to have your car inspected before any big road trips.

“Bring the vehicle in maybe a week before that trip, so that if it needs repairs, then we can address those, so that you're not having to juggle schedules in order to make that trip," Nalu said. “So don’t bring your car in the day before you're about to take a big trip...please, please don’t do that to either one of us.”

It's also important not to go unprepared, which includes checking your spare tire.

“If you don’t want to be the person that we’re waving by, on the side of the road, that tire needs to be properly inflated, and you want to make sure that it’s there; some vehicles don’t have spare tires," Nalu warned.

If that's the case, have a plan if you do break down. That includes making sure you have a fully-charged cell phone, and if you're really prepared, some printed off directions if your cell does die unexpectedly. It's also a good idea to have a first aid kit and a can of 'Fix a Flat' in your car.

All these tips can save you money in the long run.

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“If I drive a lot, you know, I don’t have the fear of blowing some smoke one day when I start the vehicle," said Detroiter Melvin Williams.

“It has 230,000 miles on it, and it runs like I just bought it, because I maintain it," Larry said of his Buick.

