Here's what would happen if Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year

We'll fall back on Sunday, Nov. 3, and that means the arrival of earlier sunsets across metro Detroit.

While the U.S. Senate previously passed a bill that would keep Daylight Saving Time all year throughout the United States, the bill was never passed in the house and therefore never got to the president's desk to become law.

What would happen in Michigan if we kept Daylight Saving Time all year? Several things.

First, it would be great in the summer – we'd get later sunsets and the sun rises at a decent hour.

In January though, the sun wouldn't rise until after 9 a.m. That means kids standing in the dark at bus stops, and the volume of traffic is much higher after dark.

Also, because the sun wouldn't rise until significantly later, that means colder mornings with roads staying icy longer.

Throughout winter, the sun wouldn't rise until after 8 a.m. in all of November, December, January and February.

For instance: In June, the sunrise would be at 5:55 a.m. and sunset at 9:13 p.m.

But, in January if we kept Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:01 a.m. and the sunset would be at 6:10 p.m.