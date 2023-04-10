Here's what you can do to beat these common springtime illnesses

(WXYZ) — Nothing beats a warm sunny spring day. And when the nice weather arrives, many people expect to get a break from those dreaded winter viruses. But spring is also accompanied by a variety of illnesses that can make people feel quite miserable.

Now, most of us know that spring can flare up seasonal allergies. That’s because spring is a time when mold spores increase, trees and plants bud and bloom, and pollen gets blown around by the wind. And for many allergy sufferers, once these substances reach our noses, eyes and lungs, they can cause a reaction. And lead to very annoying symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, congestion, and itchy eyes.

Those same allergens can also cause increased flare-ups for people with asthma. For them, they can experience coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

Of course, we can’t forget common cold viruses like Rhinoviruses. There are different types and spring is when many of them spread. They can cause the same annoying symptoms I mentioned earlier for allergy sufferers, as well as sore throat, headache, body aches and fever.

And one last common illness to watch out for is Lyme Disease. The black-legged tick — known as the deer tick — also loves the warmer weather. And they can carry the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease. If you get bitten and infected, you can have symptoms like fever, rash, headache, body pain, and tiredness.

When it comes to allergies, try to avoid the outdoors when pollen counts are high. After coming indoors, consider changing your clothes and washing your hair to remove pollen.

For those with asthma, be sure you know what triggers your symptoms and then try to avoid what you can. For people with asthma or allergies, there are medications that can help treat symptoms and bring relief. So be sure to talk to your family physician.

Regarding tips to avoid the common cold and other respiratory infections, be sure to wash your hands frequently, clean commonly touched surfaces like door knobs and refrigerator doors, and eat healthy, nutrient-dense foods to keep your immune system strong. If you’re sick, stay home and rest. If your symptoms get worse, be sure to seek medical care.

As for avoiding Lyme disease, wear long-sleeved shirts and closed shoes when in tick-infested areas. That’s usually wooded and tall grassy areas where deers roam. You may want to spray your clothing with permethrin or use insect repellents containing DEET. And always do a tick check following outdoor activities in at-risk areas.