Here's what's being done now to revive Detroit's Chinatown

CHINATOWN (WXYZ) — Lining the hallway of The Peterboro in Detroit are historic photos of Detroit's original Chinatown. Unbeknownst to many, in the 1930s to 50s, Chinese restaurants, shops, churches, and families flourished in Detroit's own Chinatown.

It was located near Michigan Avenue and Third Street, Roland Hwang, a founding member of the Chinatown Vision Committee, remembers it well.

He described the culture then as "tight-knit."

"I would say 'uncle' and 'aunt' to everyone who was Chinese. Like, I thought I had an extended family," said Hwang.

However, in the 1960s, Detroit's original Chinatown was destroyed as part of an urban renewal initiative.

"Sort of blight removal, supposedly," said Hwang. "But, you know, it was a very functioning community."

Chinese-Americans moved Chinatown to Peterboro Street and Cass Avenue in Detroit, but the community dwindled, and stores closed, until now.

"This is more than a street. We're trying to create a Chinatown again," said Maureen Stapleton, interim executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc.

This year, more than $1 million in state budget money will be used to begin a rebirth of Detroit's Chinatown. Non-profit Midtown Detroit Inc. worked to acquire the funds. Stapleton said new history is being written before our eyes.

"We want to see this area come alive again in a way that allows the Asian culture to be fully prominent," she said.

Surveyors are out this month starting work on repairing Peterboro Street and the surrounding infrastructure.

Renderings show ornamental lanterns, signage, and outdoor seating planned to be built this summer.

And soon multiple Pan Asian businesses are expected to move into a rehabbed building.

"It was the House of Chung's. It was a restaurant that I remember as a child," said Stapleton.

Chuck Inchaustegui, owner of The Peterboro, is looking to the future.

"Restaurants, I want to see, you know, some kind of Asian restaurant over there. You know, and any Asian business over there would be great," said Inchaustegui.

Inchaustegui has been able to draw in crowds of hungry customers for nine years now as the lone Chinese-American restaurant on Peterboro Street.

"Fought against lots of Detroiters that would say there is no Chinatown, I said, ‘I swear I wouldn’t make this up,'" he said.

He’s looking forward to those customers getting to see many more Asian businesses here this year — similar to the ones Hwang frequented as a child.

As a member of the Chinatown Vision Committee, he will help see it all through. Hwang tells me this new Chinatown has a Pan Asian vision, and they'd love to see you come be a part of it.

"I think that with showing community support, it can grow," said Hwang.

If you’re excited to support the future of Detroit’s new Chinatown, the best way to support is to simply come out.

