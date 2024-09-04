(WXYZ) — September is here and fall is near, and SmokyMountains.com has once again released its 2024 fall foliage map, showing when fall colors are likely to peak around the country.

The company uses a data model that utilizes a variety of factors – including historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temps and precipitation, the type of trees prominent in the region and more.

They also have end-users to provide real-time leaf reports, but they remind people that predictions are not 100% accurate.

See different predictions by county and date in the video below

Here's when fall colors could peak across Michigan in 2024

Here's a breakdown of the predictions by week, according to the website.

Week of Sept. 16

Fall colors are expected to be patchy throughout Southeast Michigan and minimal in West Michigan. Parts of the Central and Western Upper Peninsula will have partial color.

Week of Sept. 23

Colors will start to grow throughout Michigan. They'll be partial color in Southeast Michigan. The Western Upper Peninsula could be partial, while the central could be near-peak. The Eastern UP could be patchy.

Week of Sept. 30

Colors could be near-peak the week of Sept. 30, according to the website, and then partial colors in West Michigan, northern Michigan and the eastern area of the Upper Peninsula. They could be peak in the Central UP.

Week of Oct. 7

The website predicts that much of eastern Michigan will peak the week of Oct. 7 and be near-peak for West Michigan, northern Michigan and the eastern area of the Upper Peninsula.

Week of Oct. 14

Officials predict the colors will be past peak in metro Detroit and mid Michigan in the middle of October and the western U.P., but could be at peak in Western Michigan, northern Michigan and the central and eastern Upper Peninsula.